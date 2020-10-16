Get to know Warrior sophomore Landyn Schrader in his player profile.
Name: Landyn Schrader
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: James and Tami Schrader
Position: NG/RG
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Talon Krebs, because he’s a good athlete
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Some good jams
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To be able to fly, so I could get places faster
What inspires you to play and do your best? My coaches