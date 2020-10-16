Landyn

Get to know Warrior sophomore Landyn Schrader in his player profile.

Name: Landyn Schrader

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: James and Tami Schrader

Position: NG/RG

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Talon Krebs, because he’s a good athlete

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Some good jams

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To be able to fly, so I could get places faster 

What inspires you to play and do your best? My coaches

