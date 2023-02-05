Name: Landyn Schrader
Name: Landyn Schrader
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: James & Tami Schrader
Position: Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Lar busting a move every now and then
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Coach Young, I'm curious to see his playlist.