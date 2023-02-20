Name: Landon Kallhoff
School: EPPJ
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 1:52 pm
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Tonya and Josh Kallhoff
Position: Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? In open gym when I shot over the hoop
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Myles because he usually plays music at practice.