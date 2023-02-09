Name: Laia Coromines Domingo
School: EPPJ
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. Low 11F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. Low 11F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 3:16 pm
Name: Laia Coromines Domingo
School: EPPJ
Grade: Senior
Parents: Peggy and Kurt Hanlin
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Happiness of winning a game, and celebrating it with my coach and teammates.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Maddie Kolm, she has good music on her playlist and would be funny to listen that music while she is the DJ.