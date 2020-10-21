Get to know Bobcat senior Kyra Nilson in her player profile.
Name: Kyra Nilson
School: Summerland
Grade: Senior
Parents: Misty and Corey Nilson
Position: Setter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Every athlete on my team. They are very helpful, fun, and cheer me up in games and practice.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming to music in the locker room with my team.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I wish I had teleportation. I would visit my grandparents everyday and not pay for gas!
What inspires you to play and do your best? My mom, grandma, and grandpa because they support me to become better and are always there for me.