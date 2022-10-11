Name: Kristapher Fernau
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Grade: Junior
Parents: Amy Kleider, Howard Fernau
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Never quit, always push yourself to do more.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Just running with a lot of close friends.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Give my mom a nice house, some with my friends, then with the rest I’ll most likely keep some and give the rest away between the rest of my family.