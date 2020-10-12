kody

Get to know Falcon sophomore Kody Qualset in his player profile.

Name: Kody Qualset

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Curt and Brandi Qualset

Position: Lineman

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Michael Jordan, and I like him because he works hard

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleportation, to get places quickly

What inspires you to play and do your best? The fun in winning

