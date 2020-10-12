Get to know Falcon sophomore Kody Qualset in his player profile.
Name: Kody Qualset
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Curt and Brandi Qualset
Position: Lineman
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Michael Jordan, and I like him because he works hard
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleportation, to get places quickly
What inspires you to play and do your best? The fun in winning