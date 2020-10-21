Get to know Wolfpack senior Kirsten Krebs in her player profile.
Name: Kirsten Krebs
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Senior
Parents: Jeff and Lynnette Krebs
Position: Outside Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Jordan Larson because she is one of the strongest and most ambitious volleyball players that I know of.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Listening to music with my teammates and messing around in the locker room.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? The Comeback, because I missed half of my junior year due to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.
What inspires you to play and do your best? That if you work hard in the beginning and all the way through, it will pay off in the end.