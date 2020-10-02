Get to know Wolfpack freshman Keyera Eisenhauer in her player profile.
Name: Keyera Eisenhauer
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Randy and Krista Eisenhauer
Position: Outside Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? I would say Ally Wemhoff has influenced my playing style the most. She always pushed me to do my best and try as hard as I can.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Jam in the locker room with the girls.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? High Hopes, because I’m hoping we can have a good season and get some big wins.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Get the job done right the first time and always push harder than you think you can.