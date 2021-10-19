Name: Keyera Eisenhauer
School: Elgin Public
Grade: 10
Parents: Randy & Krista Eisenhauer
Position: Right side #2
What are your personal goals for the season? Become better at defense and become more of a leader
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? I got hit in the face with a volleyball and got a concussion
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Probably both of the Wemhoff girls because they always worked hard
What is your favorite song for warmups? There’s too many to choose