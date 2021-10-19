Keyera Eisenhauer

Name: Keyera Eisenhauer

School: Elgin Public

Grade: 10

Parents: Randy & Krista Eisenhauer

Position: Right side #2

What are your personal goals for the season? Become better at defense and become more of a leader

What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? I got hit in the face with a volleyball and got a concussion

Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Probably both of the Wemhoff girls because they always worked hard

What is your favorite song for warmups? There’s too many to choose

