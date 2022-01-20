Keyera Eisenhauer

Name: Keyera Eisenhauer 

School: Elgin Public 

Grade: Sophomore 

Sport: Basketball 

Position (if applicable): Point guard 

Parents: Krista and Randy Eisenhauer 

What is the most important lesson this sport teaches you?

Always have a good attitude because you never know when the situation could completely change. 

What was your dream job when you were in kindergarten?

Teacher

What is your favorite practice drill and why?

Super 21; it allows me to work on getting shots up fast while also being under pressure. 

