Name: Keyera Eisenhauer
School: Elgin Public
Grade: Sophomore
Sport: Basketball
Position (if applicable): Point guard
Parents: Krista and Randy Eisenhauer
What is the most important lesson this sport teaches you?
Always have a good attitude because you never know when the situation could completely change.
What was your dream job when you were in kindergarten?
Teacher
What is your favorite practice drill and why?
Super 21; it allows me to work on getting shots up fast while also being under pressure.