Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 3:16 pm
Name: Keyera Eisenhauer
School: EPPJ
Grade: Junior
Parents: Randy and Krista Eisenhauer
Position: Point Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Beating CWC in the NVC semifinal game my freshman year
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Ashlynne or Taylynne; Ashlynne usually plays music and knows how to get everyone hype. Taylynne has somewhat good taste in music