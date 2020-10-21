Get to know Falcon junior Kenzie Mosel in her player profile.
Name: Kenzie Mosel
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Steve and Kelli Mosel
Position: Outside hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Nicklin Hames because she works hard and motivates her team.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming out in the locker room.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility so that I could spy on my friends
What inspires you to play and do your best? My love for my team and the sport