Name: Kenzie Mosel

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: 12

Parents: Steve & Kelli Mosel

Position: Outside

What are your personal goals for the season? To get my 1,000th dig

What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? When I smoked Larissa Vaughn (coaches daughter) in the face with a ball. 

Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Patty Novicki. She founded my love for the game at a very young age by taking me to college games all the time. 

What is your favorite song for warmups? Anything that Carney plays 

