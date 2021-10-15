Name: Kenzie Mosel
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: 12
Parents: Steve & Kelli Mosel
Position: Outside
What are your personal goals for the season? To get my 1,000th dig
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? When I smoked Larissa Vaughn (coaches daughter) in the face with a ball.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Patty Novicki. She founded my love for the game at a very young age by taking me to college games all the time.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Anything that Carney plays