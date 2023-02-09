Name: Kennedy Schwager
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 11F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 11F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 6:00 pm
Name: Kennedy Schwager
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: 9
Parents: Ryan and Jennifer Schwager
Position (if applicable): Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Beating EV and making them get last at their own tournament.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Hailey because she has a lot of energy and great music along with amazing dance moves.