Name: Kennedy Penne
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Grade: Junior
Parents: Jamy and Jamie Penne
Position (if applicable): Rightside hitter
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? To be patient when things aren’t going the way you would prefer.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? The bus rides to games
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Invest it and pay for my college debt and future house. Also help out my family if they ever need it.