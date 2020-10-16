Penne

Get to know Falcon freshman Kennedy Penne in her player profile.

Name: Kennedy Penne

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Jamie and Jamy Penne

Position: Middle Hitter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lauren Stivrens, she plays for Nebraska and she’s a really good hitter

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Hype music 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Telekinesis so I could move anything with my mind

What inspires you to play and do your best? I play volleyball because it is fun and I like spending time with my friends and I’m very competitive.

 

