Get to know Falcon freshman Kennedy Penne in her player profile.
Name: Kennedy Penne
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Jamie and Jamy Penne
Position: Middle Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lauren Stivrens, she plays for Nebraska and she’s a really good hitter
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Hype music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Telekinesis so I could move anything with my mind
What inspires you to play and do your best? I play volleyball because it is fun and I like spending time with my friends and I’m very competitive.