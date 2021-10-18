Name: Kenna Brabec
School: Summerland Bobcats
Grade: 9th
Parents: Rodney & Ashley Brabec
Position: Middle Back
What are your personal goals for the season? My goals are to get better at passing and to learn to be more aggressive with this sport.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Probably not wearing knee pads and scraping my knees up pretty bad.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? All of my coaches this year and also my family & teammates because I feel like they have really helped me get better at volleyball.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Simple - Florida Georgia Line