Get to know Bobcat sophomore Kendrick Schroeder  in his player profile.

Name: Kendrick Schroeder

School: Summerland

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Kam and Brian Schroeder

Position: Linebacker

What athlete has influenced your playing style the most?  Christian McCaffrey

What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Listen to music. 

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Down with the Sickness: because our team is going to get down with the sickness. 

What is something your coach has taught you that will stick with you? Keep your eyes on the receiver.

 

