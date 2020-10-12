Get to know Bobcat sophomore Kendrick Schroeder in his player profile.
Name: Kendrick Schroeder
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Kam and Brian Schroeder
Position: Linebacker
What athlete has influenced your playing style the most? Christian McCaffrey
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Listen to music.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Down with the Sickness: because our team is going to get down with the sickness.
What is something your coach has taught you that will stick with you? Keep your eyes on the receiver.