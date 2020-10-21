Get to know Falcon senior Kendra Larsen in her player profile.
Name: Kendra Larsen
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Senior
Parents: Jason and Jodi Larsen
Position: Middle hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kenzie Maloney, she has a good attitude and determination.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to the team's favorite songs and joking around.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To read minds, because I would love to see what people think or how they think.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My teammates but also myself. I love to challenge myself and I love the encouragement from my team.