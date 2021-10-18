Kelsey Schlecht

Name: Kesey Schlecht

School: Summerland Bobcats

Grade: 10th

Parents: Rod & Teresa Schlecht

Position: Right side 

What are your personal goals for the season? To become a better player & be a good teammate. 

What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? When Preslie ran into a pole & fell down

Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Coaches & parents because they always encourage me to do my best. 

What is your favorite song for warmups? Can’t hold us - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

