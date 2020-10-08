Get to know Bobcat freshman Kelsey Schlecht in her player profile.
Name: Kelsey Schlecht
School: Summerland
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Rod and Theresa Schlecht
Position: Setter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Nicklin Hames. She is great at setting.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? When we listen to music and talk positively.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Flying. So I could be fast.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Coaches, parents, and the seniors.