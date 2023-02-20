Name: Kellan Hoefer
School: EPPJ
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with a few showers. High 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Becoming windy with some snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 16F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 1:52 pm
Name: Kellan Hoefer
School: EPPJ
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Jeremy Hoefer and Autumn Hoefer
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Going to state basketball
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Coach Kallhoff because his music will get you going