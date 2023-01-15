Name: Kegan Payne
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Junior
Parents: Dan and Lisa Payne
Weight Class: 138 - 145
What is your favorite memory from this sport? Making it to state
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Carson because he always has good songs