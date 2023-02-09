Name: Keelee Eisenhauer
Name: Keelee Eisenhauer
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Joel and Lindsey Eisenhauer
Position (if applicable): Point Guard/ Wing
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Air balling a 3 at the end of my last JH game.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Skyler because we always jam out in her car to her playlists.