Name: Keegan Petersen
School: Elkhorn Valley
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 10:30 pm
Grade: Senior
Parents: Julie Petersen
Position (if applicable): Point guard/ shooting guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Probably practices with the team or the feeling you get from game day and being in the game.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Probably Brendyn or I.