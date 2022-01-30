Keaton Thiele

Name: Keaton Thiele 

School: Summerland 

Grade: Freshman 

Sport: Wrestling 

Position: 

Parents: Curt and Amy Thiele 

What is the most important lesson this sport teaches you?

An important lesson wrestling teaches you about the values of working hard and the importance of setting goals. 

What was your dream job when you were in kindergarten?

My dream job in Kindergarten was to be in the NFL. 

What is your favorite practice drill and why?

Live wrestling is my favorite because we get to have an actual match and can do whatever move we want. 

