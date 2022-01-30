Name: Keaton Thiele
School: Summerland
Grade: Freshman
Sport: Wrestling
Position:
Parents: Curt and Amy Thiele
What is the most important lesson this sport teaches you?
An important lesson wrestling teaches you about the values of working hard and the importance of setting goals.
What was your dream job when you were in kindergarten?
My dream job in Kindergarten was to be in the NFL.
What is your favorite practice drill and why?
Live wrestling is my favorite because we get to have an actual match and can do whatever move we want.