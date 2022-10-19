School: Summerland Public Schools
Parents: Curt and Amy Thiele
Position (if applicable): Defensive end
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Giving your 100% every play no matter how bad you don’t want to or how bad you wanna give up. It will pay out.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Coach pulling his hamstring racing us.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Give most to my parents for all the money they have spent on me.