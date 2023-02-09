Name: Kayton Zwingman
School: EPPJ
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 3:16 pm
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Dan and Kim Zwignman
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? My favorite moment would have to be winning the EV and Clearwater tournament in 6th grade
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? I would hire Ashlynne because everyone can easily match her vibe, and can easily get hype