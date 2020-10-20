Get to know Wolfpack junior Kaylee Ramold in her player profile.
Name: Kaylee Ramold
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Junior
Parents: Nick and Beth Ramold
Position: Right/Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kenzie Maloney has influenced me because she is a go-getter, aggressive, and a hard worker.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? My pregame tradition is singing and dancing in the locker room with my teammates.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? The song “Bang!” by AJR, because I want this season to be upbeat and we go out on the court with a “bang.”
What inspires you to play and do your best? Coach Thiele has taught me to be a strong independent person. She has also taught me that hard work always pays off.