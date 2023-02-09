Name: Katie Warneke
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 3:16 pm
Name: Katie Warneke
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Chad Warneke Jennifer Warneke
Position (if applicable): Shooting Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Wisner Tournament with some of my JH team.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Skyler Tegeler because she would play Taylor Swift.