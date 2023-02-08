Name: Kate Furstenau
School: EPPJ
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 12:38 am
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Ryan and Shelly Furstenau
Position: Point Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Playing B-Ball when were little.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Ashlynne because she has the best music and the most energy