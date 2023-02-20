Name: Karson Kallhoff
School: EPPJ
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Karson Kallhoff
School: EPPJ
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Susan and Brent
Position: Point Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Game in Madison vs Riverside
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Euse because he has good taste in music