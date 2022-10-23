Name: Karlee Broberg
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Brent and Marykae Broberg
Position (if applicable): outside and right side
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Always be on time
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Hebron volleyball camp freshman year
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? I would buy a shoe company and a restaurant so I can have all the shoes and food I want, whenever I want.