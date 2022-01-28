Name: Karlee Brogerb
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Sport: Basketball
Position (if applicable): Guard
Parents: Marykae and Brent Broberg
What is the most important lesson this sport teaches you?
To trust my teammates and learn that everything doesn’t have to be perfect.
What was your dream job when you were in kindergarten?
Be a Disney character in Disney World.
What is your favorite practice drill and why?
Celtic drill because you can work on a lot of different skills. Also 5 on 5 on 5 because it’s like a real game.