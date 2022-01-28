Karlee Broberg

Name: Karlee Brogerb

School: Elkhorn Valley 

Grade: Freshman 

Sport: Basketball

Position (if applicable): Guard 

Parents: Marykae and Brent Broberg

What is the most important lesson this sport teaches you?

To trust my teammates and learn that everything doesn’t have to be perfect. 

What was your dream job when you were in kindergarten?

Be a Disney character in Disney World. 

What is your favorite practice drill and why?

Celtic drill because you can work on a lot of different skills. Also 5 on 5 on 5 because it’s like a real game. 

