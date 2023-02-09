Name: Karlee Broberg
School: Elkhorn Valley
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 3:16 pm
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Brent and Marykae
Position (if applicable): Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Going to state freshman year and winning the NVC Championship.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Joslynn because she has the best music and she is definitely the best person to jam out with and JJ for the same reason.