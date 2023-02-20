Name: Kaiden Bode
Name: Kaiden Bode
School: EPPJ
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Ted and Tammy Bode
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? The Concordia camp
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Coach Kallhoff because he has good music