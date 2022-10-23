Name: Kadence DeWitt
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Kadence DeWitt
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Grade: Freshman
Parents: John DeWitt and Kali Rose
Position (if applicable): middle
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? The harder you push yourself, the closer you get to where you want to be.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Just hanging out with friends and playing
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Build myself a house on the beach, get a couple cars, and give some to charity.