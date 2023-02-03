Name: Kaden McAllister
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: James and Mallory McAllister
Weight Class: 138
What is your favorite memory from this sport? Making it to state in junior high
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Mr. Mayo because he’s the chillest and seems like he would be a good DJ