Get to know Bobcat senior Kaci Wickersham in her player profile.
Name: Kaci Wickersham
School: Summerland
Grade: Senior
Parents: Darin and Kerry Wickersham
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Jamie Turpin because she helped me improve last year.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Warm ups.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Ability to read minds to know what everyone else is thinking.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Competitiveness