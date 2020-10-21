Get to know Warrior senior Julien Hearn in his player profile.
Name: Julien Hearn
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Connie and Bruce Ofe, Wendell Hearn
Position: Receiver
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant because they both had a killer mentality
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Good music and a pregame bang
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I’d shoot lasers out of my eyes, to blind my competition
What inspires you to play and do your best? My mom