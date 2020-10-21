Julien

Get to know Warrior senior Julien Hearn in his player profile.

Name: Julien Hearn

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Senior

Parents: Connie and Bruce Ofe, Wendell Hearn

Position: Receiver

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant because they both had a killer mentality

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Good music and a pregame bang

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I’d shoot lasers out of my eyes, to blind my competition 

What inspires you to play and do your best? My mom

