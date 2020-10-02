Get to know Bobcat freshman Julie Olivan in her player profile.
Name: Julie Olivan
School: Summerland
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Gracila and Regino Olivan
Position: Libero
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Serena Williams, she is very determined.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Very loud music.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To be able to read minds.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My family and friends.