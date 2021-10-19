Juliana McNally

Name: Juliana McNally

School: Pope John

Grade: Freshman/9th

Parents: Joe McNally & Jill McNally

Position: Outside Hitter #18

What are your personal goals for the season? Making all of my serves over

What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? I was running to the court on the far side of the gym and I ran int Abriel and fell over.

Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Probably my mom because she has been my coach for league volleyball.

What is your favorite song for warmups? Anything super upbeat.

