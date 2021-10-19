Name: Juliana McNally
School: Pope John
Grade: Freshman/9th
Parents: Joe McNally & Jill McNally
Position: Outside Hitter #18
What are your personal goals for the season? Making all of my serves over
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? I was running to the court on the far side of the gym and I ran int Abriel and fell over.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Probably my mom because she has been my coach for league volleyball.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Anything super upbeat.