Josslyn

Get to know Falcon freshman Joslynn Larson in her player profile.

Name: Joslynn Larson

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Jolene and Chad Larson

Position: Libero

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kenzi Knuckles because she is a good volleyball player and she plays my position. 

 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Breathing underwater so I can win breath competition  

What inspires you to play and do your best? My coaches and teammates

