Get to know Falcon freshman Joslynn Larson in her player profile.
Name: Joslynn Larson
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Jolene and Chad Larson
Position: Libero
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kenzi Knuckles because she is a good volleyball player and she plays my position.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Breathing underwater so I can win breath competition
What inspires you to play and do your best? My coaches and teammates