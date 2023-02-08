Name: Joslynn Larson
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Mom and Dad
Position (if applicable): Point Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? District Final
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Marissa good hype music.