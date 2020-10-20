josey

Get to know Warrior junior Josey Booth in her player profile.

Name: Josey Booth

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Junior

Parents: Matt and Tracy Booth

Position: Outside

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Thomas Johnson because he has a great personality and always tries his best 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music helps me get pumped up 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I would choose teleportation because I could go anywhere I want and I would never be late

What inspires you to play and do your best? My family because they are always pushing me to do my best

0
0
0
0
0