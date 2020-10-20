Get to know Warrior junior Josey Booth in her player profile.
Name: Josey Booth
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Junior
Parents: Matt and Tracy Booth
Position: Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Thomas Johnson because he has a great personality and always tries his best
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music helps me get pumped up
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I would choose teleportation because I could go anywhere I want and I would never be late
What inspires you to play and do your best? My family because they are always pushing me to do my best