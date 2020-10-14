Jordan

Get to know Wolfpack senior Jordan Lindgren in his player profile.

Name: Jordan Lindgren

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Senior

Parents: Jim and Becky Lindgren

Position: TE, DE, P

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? 

Dak Prescott because of his leadership skills. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? 

When my teammates are happy and ready to play. 

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why? I would have the power to control air. I would use to help others in time of trouble. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? My friends, family, and teammates. 

