Get to know Wolfpack senior Jordan Lindgren in his player profile.
Name: Jordan Lindgren
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Senior
Parents: Jim and Becky Lindgren
Position: TE, DE, P
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?
Dak Prescott because of his leadership skills.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet?
When my teammates are happy and ready to play.
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why? I would have the power to control air. I would use to help others in time of trouble.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My friends, family, and teammates.