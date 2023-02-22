Name: Jonah Johnson
School: Elkhorn Valley
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A brisk wind. Intermittent snow or scattered snow showers becoming steadier and heavier late. Low -4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
A brisk wind. Intermittent snow or scattered snow showers becoming steadier and heavier late. Low -4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 10:30 pm
Name: Jonah Johnson
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Alison and Jesse Johnson
Position (if applicable): Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Last years season
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Brendyn