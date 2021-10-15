Name: Johannah Tassemeyer
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Grade: 12th
Parents: Gretchen Tassemeyer
Position: right side
What are your personal goals for the season? To get better throughout the season.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Bria sliding into the wall, head first, during a game called bounce.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My biggest mentors have to be my teammates because we left each other up and support each other no matter what.
What is your favorite song for warmups? I don’t have one.