Get to know Falcon junior Johannah Tassemeyer in her player profile.
Name: Johanna Tasemeyer
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Gretchen Tasemeyer
Position: Right side
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun, I just like the way she plays.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music in the locker room.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Mind reading, so I know what they are thinking about
What inspires you to play and do your best? My friends and teammates