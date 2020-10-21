johannah

Get to know Falcon junior Johannah Tassemeyer in her player profile.

​Name: Johanna Tasemeyer

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Junior

Parents: Gretchen Tasemeyer

Position: Right side

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun, I just like the way she plays. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music in the locker room. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Mind reading, so I know what they are thinking about  

What inspires you to play and do your best? My friends and teammates

0
0
0
0
0